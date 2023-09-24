The Simple Hack To Prevent Salt From Clumping In The Shaker

If you've ever filled a salt shaker before, you likely know how exceptionally tough it can be to keep the salt granules from clumping and clogging the holes at the very top, making it exceedingly difficult to dispense the salt. As the salt granules absorb ambient moisture from the surrounding air, they stick together and partially dissolve, forming stubborn chunks.

Storing your salt in an airtight container effectively helps to prevent it from adhering, as the air can't reach the granules quite as easily; but if you're resolutely determined to keep your salt in a shaker, there are numerous ways to fight the inevitable clumping.

One simple, easy, and cheap anti-clumping hack you might have already seen at local diners involves a little bit of rice. Dry rice — whatever kind you might already have resting in your pantry — sprinkled into the salt shaker will absorb that extra ambient moisture, ensuring the salt remains as dry as can be.