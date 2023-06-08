The Most Influential Chefs Throughout American History

The culinary history of the United States has been crafted through tradition, exchange, and immigration. It all began with indigenous cuisine, the food grown and cooked by America's many indigenous nations. These cultures domesticated some of today's most popular crops, including squash and corn.

Generations of indigenous cuisine were altered forever with the arrival of the Spanish colonists. The ensuing Columbian Exchange saw an array of new foods introduced to North America. At the same time, staples like potatoes found themselves settling into the diets of those across the world. Thus, foods such as beef — that are now thought of as quintessentially American — became established on the continent.

From then through to the modern day, chefs have worked with these ingredients. In doing so, they've helped transform American food into a cuisine influenced by many different cultures. While everyone who cooks American food has been a part of this process, there have been a few chefs with a larger impact. Here is a closer look at fifteen of those cooks.