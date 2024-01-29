Lobster Vs Crawfish: What's The Difference?

Americans love seafood. From scallops and crabs to tuna and perch, creatures from the water offer abundant options for tasty table fare. Two popular options are crustaceans: lobster and crawfish. From fine-dining establishments to backyard seafood boils these hard-shelled critters are consumed across the country in large amounts. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reports that the latest tallied lobster harvest tipped the scales at nearly 120 million pounds. The state of Louisiana, the leading crawfish producer, supplies over 100 million pounds of crawfish to the American public every year.

Sporting exoskeletons, sharp claws, and a greenish-brown exterior, lobsters and crawfish certainly look alike. But while both might taste delicious with a liberal helping of butter, they are two distinct animals. From their size and habitat to their role in common dishes, these crustaceans have many differences. On a plate, they even provide different culinary experiences. Let's take a deep dive to understand the detailed variations between these seafoods.