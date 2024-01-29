The Wine Glass Hack For Truly Effortless Cake Cutting

In the realm of TikTok trends, there seems to be no limit to reinventing the wheel. Effortless as it may be, introducing wine glasses to your dessert has some dangers. While most beneficial in outdoor settings, it loses some of its practicality inside. First and foremost is the mess that it creates. It is undoubtedly efficient, but the wine glass won't stop the cake from spilling over the side after grabbing yourself a serving. Some may not mind getting frosting and crumbs all over themselves, but those who are cleaning up after most likely will mind.

Wine glasses are also notoriously delicate and often require hand washing. Throwing glassware in the dishwasher may be appealing, but it is not advisable. Even if you put them in the dishwasher, you have to be careful to place them gently so the motions of the dishwasher don't break them. And speaking of breakable glasses, that is another risk of this method. One wrong movement and you could be chipping a wine glass into a communal dessert. Eating glass is not very festive. And perhaps the most egregious sin of all is the damage to the presentation.

"This is absolutely brutal," Mehak Narula from Baked by Mehak told Hindustan Times. "It breaks my heart to see the hard work being cut like this. It takes a lot of energy and labour to delicately put the layers of cake together." In this vein, perhaps this method is best saved for homemade cakes during casual gatherings.