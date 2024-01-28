Stop Throwing Away Your Crab Shells And Eat Out Of Them Instead

Whether you like it sandwiched between two rolls and smothered with sauce or slivered and fried into a savory cake, there's no wrong way to prepare crab meat. A luxurious seafood item that can be dressed up to your liking, there's only one problem with eating crab: We often let the shell go to waste. Next time you prepare a dish from a whole crab, spare your garbage can and use the shell as a plate, platter, or bowl instead.

For starters, using a crab shell as tableware imparts a subtle yet distinctly oceanic flavor to the food it holds, and if you generously season your dish, the crab shell will hold onto all of the delicious spices and aromatics you've introduced to your recipe (functional dinnerware for the win!). Serving food in crab shells is also an easy way to elevate the presentation of your meal, invoking a spirit of novelty and elegance that makes your dining experience that much more memorable. Not only does eating out of a shell bolster the flavor and visual appeal of your meal, but it's also an easy way to honor the crab by utilizing both its meat and shell.