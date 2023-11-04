Marshmallow Fluff Is The Unexpected Hack For Easier Buttercream Frosting

Many bakers love Italian buttercream, but it is a labor of love. This frosting begins with a creation of sugar syrup, so you've got to get this combination of sugar and water to 240 degrees Fahrenheit. At this temperature, the syrup has become pliable enough to work into balls. Then you need to let it cool for a bit and combine with whipped egg whites, creating a meringue. The meringue forms the base of the buttercream.

What if there's a way to get some of this great meringue flavor and texture in your frosting without all of the hassle? This shortcut comes in the form of a much beloved pantry classic — marshmallow fluff. If you think about it, marshmallows feature some similar ingredients to a meringue. They both start out with a sugar syrup, and some marshmallow recipes call for whipped egg whites to be combined with the syrup. To transform them into marshmallows, gelatin is added to firm the mixture up, as well as vanilla and sugar.