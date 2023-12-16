Dunkin's Winter Menu Was Leaked. Here's What To Expect

Tell the neighbors! Tell your friends! Dunkin's new winter menu has officially leaked, and it features a delightful combination of beloved classics and enticing new additions. For those who feel the fatigue of the holidays beginning to hit, Dunkin' is about to wake you up with some sugary and caffeinated goodies that will have you soaring on a high into the New Year. So, what are the new items you should be on the lookout for? Dunkin' has chosen to cater to both hot and iced coffee enthusiasts in search of a morning pick-me-up with the introduction of White Hazelnut Bark Coffee. You'll be able to indulge in this much-anticipated drink on December 27, the same day Dunkin's new winter menu arrives.

The new Frosted Red Velvet Donut is listed as a specialty donut showcasing cream cheese-flavored curls. Take a bite of this donut, and you'll savor its fluffy goodness, also known as red velvet! Social media is teeming with users jumping for joy and excitement for Dunkin's post-holiday special. "I am ready for red velvet!!" one Instagram user proclaims exuberantly, with another chiming in, "Red velvet finally someone has it [heart emojis]."

While people may be excited about the new offerings, even more are embracing the return of their favorite Dunkin refreshers. Among the beloved favorites is the Pink Velvet Macchiato.