Add Instant Coffee To Your Jambalaya For A Toasty Flavor Boost

Any really good Southern cook knows that the key to mouthwatering Cajun and Creole cuisine is the "Holy Trinity." Yes, the reliable regional partnership of onions, bell pepper, and celery has held steady as the signature base of most Louisiana-style recipes since the mid-1700s, and jambalaya — Louisiana's spicy, bold take on the Spanish paella — is no exception. But what if another, more unexpected ingredient could amp up your jambalaya recipe and take it to the next level of toasty flavor? Turns out there is one, and you might just have it in your kitchen pantry already — instant coffee.

That's right, folks, coffee is useful for more than just giving you that daily morning or afternoon caffeine fix — it turns out that adding dissolvable instant coffee crystals to your jambalaya may just pack it with that robust, flavorful punch you never knew it needed.