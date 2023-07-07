For The Chewiest Cookies Possible, Melted Butter Is The Key

The perfect cookie is chewy and fudgy with slightly crispy edges. It shouldn't be too hard to bite into or so soft that it's mushy. But who knew we've been baking cookies all wrong by softening butter instead of melting it before combining it with other recipe ingredients?

There are tons of unexpected cookie ingredients out there to elevate our baking, but using melted butter is probably one of the most overlooked. Yet, it offers more benefits to cookie texture than softened butter, preventing homemade cookies from being too cakey, which is when they're fluffy instead of dense and chewy.

We have cookbook author Jesse Szewczyk to thank for this hack. As he tells King Arthur Baking, "About halfway through writing [my book] 'Cookies,' I started using melted butter instead of creaming it. By switching up the technique, I omitted all the extra air that gets incorporated into the dough during creaming, and as a result, the cookies made with melted butter were significantly chewier and fudgier than those made with creamed butter."