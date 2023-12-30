Here's How Long You Should Soak Your Potatoes For French Fries

If you want to make flawless french fries, soaking the sliced potatoes may just help you achieve the perfect crispy texture for your fries. As fries cook in the oven or fry in oil, the heat can draw moisture out, which evaporates and contributes to the resulting crispy texture. But potatoes are full of starch, which can block the moisture from leaving the potatoes.

As the potatoes soak in cold water, starch is drawn out of the potato and into the water. Then, when potatoes are cooked or fried, more of that moisture will be successfully removed. But how long should your potatoes soak to achieve this result?

If you're pressed for time, the slightly sticky, cut potatoes should be soaked for a minimum of 15 minutes. However, a longer soak time may allow more starch to be removed. So, if you can prep the fries ahead of time, a few hours of soaking can help make them even crispier.