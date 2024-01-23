For Richer Oats, Cook Them In Milk Instead Of Water

Although we often talk about milk as a solitary ingredient, there are several types to consider cooking your oats in. The many variations of milk all boast distinct qualities, so take some time to figure out what works best for your favorite oatmeal recipe.

Dairy milk alone has many different varieties to choose from, but for the sake of keeping it simple, we'll focus on some of the common types of dairy milk: whole milk, low-fat milk, and skim milk. Whole milk, with its high-fat content, imparts a luxurious creaminess to the oats that culminates in a deeply rich and hearty bounty. On the other hand, low-fat milk is a lighter option that still contributes a pleasant level of creaminess to the oats, while skim milk, being the leanest choice, provides an even lighter texture and flavor.

Vegans rejoice — you too can cook your oats in milk made from plants. Like dairy milk, there are a handful of options for vegan milk to choose from. Almond milk provides oats with a nutty flavor and light and refreshing essence. Coconut milk introduces a tropical essence and a creamy consistency. Oat milk is another creamy option that blends seamlessly with the flavor of oats. Finally, soy milk is a neutral option that allows the other ingredients in your outs to stand out. Ultimately, there is no right answer, so experiment until you discover what best suits your tastes.