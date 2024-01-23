Make Homemade Noodles In A Flash With The Scissor Cut Technique

The noodle is a world traveler, appearing in regional dishes in every corner of the globe. Seriously, trace your finger along a culinary map, and you're bound to discover another variation of this international food staple. Explore Asian noodles starting in Japan, with favorites including udon, soba, and ramen; move over to China for lo mein and mi fen; trek west for Italian pasta and German spätzle; and finally head west across the Atlantic Ocean for some good ol' American macaroni and cheese.

Several arguments can be made for why noodles are so popular, but one of the most convincing could be their convenience. A package of dry noodles is easy to procure, inexpensive, simple to prepare, and shelf-stable. Given these benefits, it's no surprise that most people buy their noodles instead of making pasta fresh from scratch. But this is a shame because homemade noodles can be such a joy to both prepare and eat, possessing a freshness, flavor, and chew that deliciously differentiates them from their dried counterparts.

Although the idea of making noodles at home may be intimidating, you might be relieved to know that you don't need an expensive specialty attachment for a fancy stand mixer — or even a big rolling pin. There are a lot of hacks for making pasta; thanks to the unbelievably simple scissor-cut technique, you can create plump, toothsome little noodles with minimal effort and only one ingredient.