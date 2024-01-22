How To Seal Crab Rangoon So That Your Delicious Filling Stays Inside

Whether you make them from scratch or buy them prepackaged at the market, wonton wrappers are the foundation of any crab rangoon. Not to confuse two similar foods, wontons and crab rangoon are different dishes. However, the process of stuffing and sealing them is the same. When working with wonton wrappers, you want them to be thin and pliable, yet sturdy. That means you don't want them so thin they puncture easily. If they do, dial back the pasta roller on your next attempt. If your crab rangoon fillings leak out while cooking, you may have too much air trapped inside the pouch. This air expands while cooking and can cause the ingredients to erupt out the sides. When sealing your rangoon, be sure to push the excess air out from around the filling as you work.

Another reason a seal fails is because the wrapper edges are overly moistened to the point they become mushy and lose their ability to stick. To avoid oversaturating them, use a thin smear of water, just covering the surface to ensure there are no dry spots. It's also important to keep wrappers from drying out, which can contribute to cracking and leaking ingredients. As you work, keep unused wrappers in a sealed bag or covered with a slightly damp cloth. Once they are put together, cook your crab rangoon immediately or freeze them for later use.