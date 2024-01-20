Oto: The Fried Patties That Make Yams The Star

There are all sorts of starches in the world — potatoes, sweet potatoes, bread, rice, polenta — the options here are pretty extensive. But one thing on which virtually every cuisine seems to agree when it comes to starches is that frying them is never a bad idea. This is the principle behind everything from hash browns to latkes to sweet potato fries to fried rice to crispy polenta: Fry that sucker up and you're going to have a good time.

This principle is so universal that it extends far beyond the dishes that are familiar to most Americans. Take, for instance, oto, a Ghanaian dish. You may not have tried oto before, but if you have the slightest interest in fried food, once you find out what it is, you're going to want some. It starts with the puna yam and transforms it into a delicious fried patty topped with a soft-cooked egg — a perfect combination if ever there was one.