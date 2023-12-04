The Secret Ingredient You Need To Make Sweet Potato Fries Way Crispier

Seltzer is an indispensable ingredient in countless drink recipes, but have you considered using it in cooking? You'll want to try adding bubbly soda water to your recipe for sweet potato fries for a perfectly crisp and utterly craveable texture. Sweet potato fries are mainstays on restaurant menus, where they accompany burgers, steaks, or shine as an appetizer all on their own. However, without the power of a restaurant deep-fryer, your from-scratch fries may turn out as a pile of soggy orange sticks.

A coating of seltzer, in combination with cornstarch, can easily help you avoid this pitfall. Cornstarch is lighter than all-purpose flour, so the coating won't turn out dense, and the carbonation in seltzer helps to form air pockets in the batter for an extra light, crispy, blistered coating. When you coat your sweet spuds in this mixture and submerge them in hot oil, the carbonation bubbles up vigorously, make for an impossibly airy coating that won't become weighed down after removing the fries from the oil. Carbonation also carries some acidity, which discourages too much tough and chewy gluten from forming in your batter. The result? Crispier fries that also maintain their crunch.