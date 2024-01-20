The Boozy Ingredient That Takes BBQ Sauce Up A Notch

Bourbon is a distinctive alcohol that pairs perfectly with barbeque. For a whiskey to be considered a true bourbon, it must meet several standards. First, the primary grain used must be corn and aged in new oak barrels that have been charred. The bourbon also must be at least 80 proof when it is bottled. The corn brings a certain sweetness as well as spiciness to the alcohol and aging it in charred barrels helps it develop some of its flavor notes, such as caramel. Besides using corn, a mix of other grains, usually rye and barley, are incorporated as well, helping to shape the bourbon's flavor.

It's important to realize that bourbon comes in a range of styles. There's Kentucky or traditional bourbon, which has a higher percentage of corn than many other kinds — more than 70%. There's also a wheated variety that uses wheat with corn instead of rye, and it's known for its earthy and honey notes. A high rye bourbon is, as its name implies, made with more rye than usual and is known for being spicier than traditional bourbon. You might also see single-barrel bourbon (it all comes from a single barrel rather than a blend) and cask-strength bourbon, which packs a much stronger punch because it's not watered down. These types have variations in taste so consider what kind of notes you want to highlight in your barbeque sauce when choosing a bourbon.