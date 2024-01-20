Ina Garten's Cookie Cutter Technique For Adorable Soup Toppers

The good news is that store-bought puff pastry will work perfectly for soup toppers, and choosing the right frozen puff pastry — butter-based instead of shortening-based — prevents you from having to sacrifice quality or taste. But whether store bought or homemade, it's important to remember that puff pastry is somewhat delicate. So for the best results, keep your dough pliable, while not over-handling, and lightly flour your surface when working with puff pastry. Also, puff pastry should be worked with when it's cold, so be sure to keep it away from the heat of your oven, not let it sit out too long, and use only your fingertips to touch it, as they are the coolest part of your hands.

When you're ready to cut your shapes, remember to punch straight down and not twist the cutters, so the layers don't stick together and keep it from rising. After cutting, you can brush your toppers lightly with an egg wash (traditionally, 1 egg beaten with 1 tablespoon of water) before baking for a golden sheen. Oven temperature matters, too — a higher temperature will cause your toppers to puff more, lower will result in flatter toppers.

Additionally, you can pre-bake your soup toppers and store them in an airtight container in your refrigerator, where they will stay fresh for around two to four days. Simply reheat them for a few minutes in your oven or air fryer — but it's important that you don't microwave them, as they will likely become soggy.