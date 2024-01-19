Tuna Patties Falling Apart? Add An Extra Egg To The Mix

For most cases of crumbling tuna patties, a little extra egg protein is all you need. There are other ways you can troubleshoot, however, if an egg isn't enough to keep your patties in one piece. It's a good idea to add a little extra breadcrumbs or whatever your recipe uses for a binder when you add your egg, for example. Breadcrumbs will absorb some moisture from the mixture, which will firm things up before you cook anything and make it easier to form solid patties.

It's also a good idea to chill your tuna patty mixture in the fridge for about 20 minutes before you do any cooking. This will help them stick together better and keep them firm while you're cooking and flipping your patties on the stove or the grill.

If you're really having a hard time keeping your patties together, even after adding an egg and breadcrumbs and chilling the mixture down, make sure that you're draining the tuna properly before mixing it with other ingredients. Squeeze out every drop of oil or water that you can manage so that the protein in the eggs has something to stick to when you mix it in with the fish. And if all else fails, you can always use a sheet pan to cook your patties so that you don't have to do a lot of flipping on the stovetop.