How Much Protein Is Really In An Egg?

The humble egg is a favorite choice for athletes and dieters alike due to its high protein content. Some would say it's the perfect snack — and for good reason. It's low in calories and carbs, easy to cook, and relatively cheap, offering both flavor and nutrition. Plus, it has less fat than most meat, cheese, and other animal protein sources. While it's true that eggs are high in cholesterol, you shouldn't have to worry too much about it unless advised by your doctor.

A whole egg has anywhere from 141-234 milligrams of cholesterol, depending on size. Your daily cholesterol intake should not exceed 300 milligrams, but exceeding this limit isn't necessarily harmful. Dietary cholesterol has little or no impact on blood cholesterol and heart disease risk, according to 2019 research published in the journal Public Health Nutrition. "However, people with certain health problems, such as diabetes, should continue to avoid cholesterol-rich foods," warns Dr. Steven Nissen, a cardiologist at the Cleveland Clinic.

That said, eggs can be a nutritious addition to most diets when consumed in moderation. There are plenty of reasons to eat an egg every day, especially if you need more protein. Not only does this nutrient build and preserve lean mass, but it also increases satiety and keeps your metabolism up, notes a 2012 review featured in the British Journal of Nutrition (BJN). This means losing those pesky pounds and reaching your fitness goals can be easier.