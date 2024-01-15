For Heartier Chicken Noodle Soup, Throw In Some Cabbage

Soup, in all its forms, is a comforting, satiating, and downright delicious meal — as classic as it is customizable. And one of the most quintessential varieties to embody this soul-soothing spirit is chicken noodle soup. Although this brothy, cold-weather favorite is typically made from a straightforward lineup of shredded chicken, egg noodles, carrots, celery, and herbs, there are plenty of clever ways to jazz up a traditional batch. Enter the unsung hero of the leafy greens family: cabbage.

Cabbage, a cruciferous vegetable cultivated from the wild mustard plant (which also sprouts other greens like broccoli, Brussels sprouts, and kale), is a high-volume, low-calorie veggie that excels at keeping you full and satisfied between meals. Although it's commonly used in coleslaw and sauerkraut recipes, introducing cabbage to your favorite chicken noodle soup is an easy way to give it a wholesome, rib-sticking boost of heartiness.

Not only does adding cabbage to chicken noodle soup impart a fortifying stoutness, but it also adds even more nourishment to the dish. Cabbage is a nutrient-dense food that is rich in antioxidants and essential vitamins and minerals, so not only will you finish your soup feeling full, but you'll also likely enjoy a heightened sense of well-being and nutritional satisfaction.