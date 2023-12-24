Why Bobby Flay Loves Adding Squid Ink To His Pasta Dough

It's safe to say that Bobby Flay knows his pasta. The chef and TV personality has spent much time in Italy and even has his own Italian restaurant, Amalfi, at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas. If you visit the restaurant, you will have the opportunity to try Flay's squid ink fettuccine served with lobster and shrimp. The black pasta instantly makes a visual impression, but that's not the only reason Flay likes to add squid ink to his pasta dough.

Ultimately, it's all to do with the flavor of the ink, according to Food & Wine. In particular, Flay is a big fan of the saltiness and brininess the ink gives the pasta dough. It infuses the pasta dough, which generally can be mild, with an extra pop of flavor. It also helps create a certain flavor profile when combined with seafood like shrimp or other shellfish. Additionally, Flay is a big fan of how it hides any color changes that oxidation may cause in his pasta after storing it.

In a tour of his pantry by Misfits Market, Flay further explained, "This is some squid ink pasta; shells that I use when I'm cooking shellfish and stuff like that. It's also black pasta, so it's very cool. Good flavor, a little briny."