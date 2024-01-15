The Simple Tip For Getting Perfect Egg Ribbons In Egg Drop Soup

To understand why adding your eggs to your egg drop soup slowly is so important, it's important to first understand what egg drop soup is. It's actually a pretty simple dish as far as ingredients go: Either chicken broth or vegetable stock punched up with some seasonings and a bit of corn starch, potato starch, or tapioca as a thickener, and then (obviously) eggs. What makes egg drop soup so unique and special is all down to texture — and that texture comes from the technique used to make it.

When you expose an egg to heat, it solidifies; that's one of the bedrock principles of cooking. With egg drop soup, meanwhile, you want your egg to solidify — but in a particular way to get the right texture. In order to get those signature ribbons, you have to pour your whisked eggs very, very slowly (but consistently) into the soup in a thin stream while whisking continuously. Use a whisk, or get authentic and stir continuously and fairly speedily with chopsticks. This allows the eggs to solidify a little bit at a time instead of forming one big clump, and the constant motion means they get swirled into ribbons. You can't get the classic look and feel of egg drop soup if you skip either the whisking or the slow-pouring parts of this process.