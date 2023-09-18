The Brand That Could Be Behind Aldi's Cheap Goldhen Eggs

The best thing about being an Aldi shopper is that you get great deals on generic products that are almost as good — or sometimes even better — than their branded counterparts. This happens because a lot of generic food brands are made by name brands, which explains why Aldi shoppers think that so many of the store's copycat products taste like the real thing.

In fact, many Aldi staple products like milk, bread, and flour are also produced by some of the same companies that make food for other large grocers. This is the case for Aldi's Goldhen eggs, which are most likely produced by Rose Acre Farms. This company is the second-largest egg farm in the United States.

The theory of Aldi egg's real origin comes from Aldi Reviewer, which noted that cartons of Goldhen eggs list their packaging location in Indiana, at the same address as Rose Acre Farms' headquarters. The theory seems to hold water, as Rose Acre Farms is a major producer, and it provides eggs for other popular egg brands, including Country Daybreak, Glenview, and Walmart's Great Value line.