Does Aldi Offer Any Price Matching?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to affordable groceries, you really can't beat shopping at Aldi. The grocery store chain has a reputation for offering great products at unbeatable prices, which has earned it lots of faithful followers over the years. Because Aldi is so devoted to providing savings to customers, some shoppers wonder if the chain ever matches lower prices found at other retailers. According to Aldi, the answer is sadly no.

Price matching is a tactic employed to enhance customer satisfaction, which in turn increases customer loyalty in a retailer. Per Aldi, the practice is not beneficial to the chain because it's "generally able to negotiate the best prices for our customers." Providing popular products for ultra-low prices fosters loyalty all on its own, so price matching doesn't make a lot of sense to the discount grocery store. However, other big grocery chains do take advantage of price matching, but the results can be a bit different than what customers expect.