Does Aldi Offer Any Price Matching?
When it comes to affordable groceries, you really can't beat shopping at Aldi. The grocery store chain has a reputation for offering great products at unbeatable prices, which has earned it lots of faithful followers over the years. Because Aldi is so devoted to providing savings to customers, some shoppers wonder if the chain ever matches lower prices found at other retailers. According to Aldi, the answer is sadly no.
Price matching is a tactic employed to enhance customer satisfaction, which in turn increases customer loyalty in a retailer. Per Aldi, the practice is not beneficial to the chain because it's "generally able to negotiate the best prices for our customers." Providing popular products for ultra-low prices fosters loyalty all on its own, so price matching doesn't make a lot of sense to the discount grocery store. However, other big grocery chains do take advantage of price matching, but the results can be a bit different than what customers expect.
How does price matching work at other grocery stores?
Target is one of many major retailers that does offer price matching, but there are some limitations to be aware of. The store does match competitor prices, but only from certain competitors. Physical locations will also match prices found on Target.com, provided the product isn't being sold by a third party on the site. Customers have experienced some challenges when price matching at the chain, as the difference in price, can't extend beyond a certain limit, or the transaction won't be allowed.
Walmart also offers price matching, but only for products found on Walmart.com. The chain does not match prices with competitors and will not match the prices of any third-party sellers on its website, much like Target. Additionally, items sold during special sales, such as Black Friday, are not eligible for price matching. These practices show that price matching can be more complicated than it appears in-store advertising. In this case, it might make sense to stick with Aldi and take advantage of its cheap prices.
How much can you really save at Aldi?
Quarter deposits for shopping carts and a lack of disposable grocery bags are just two things Aldi does to keep prices low for customers. But how much do groceries actually cost when shopping at the chain? Aldi fans on Reddit report some pretty substantial savings when it comes to their weekly groceries. One shopper in North Carolina claimed that weekly groceries for two adults and one baby equaled just $90. Another person stated they could splurge on groceries for two and end up only spending about $100 per week.
Some shoppers even took the time to compare prices between Aldi and other popular chains. According to one person, a gallon of milk is just $2.50 at Aldi, while the same product is $2 more at Cub Foods, which the person describes as a regional discount grocery store. As for eggs, a commenter said, "I bought a dozen eggs at Aldi for $0.89, and today I was at Meijer (large grocery store), and a dozen eggs [were] $2.09." With prices like these, matching other stores isn't really a priority for Aldi customers.