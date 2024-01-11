The Biggest Mistake You're Making When It Comes To Storing Wine

Maybe you have a stockpile of gifted bottles left over from the holidays, or perhaps you went on a little shopping spree recently. However you got them, it's a nice feeling to have a selection of wine at home, ready for impromptu gatherings (or when you're just looking for something to pair with your favorite reality show), even if it's not exactly a full-blown wine cellar. Just be sure to do it properly if you're storing wine at home — otherwise, you risk making a classic wine mistake that could ruin a fantastic bottle.

One absolute must when it comes to wine storage is to ensure you're resting each bottle on its side, not standing it up like a display. Sure, it can be convenient to store bottles upright so you can easily see the labels — like most wine stores do — but if that bottle stays standing up for months or even years, it could age more quickly than it ought to and degrade in quality. The culprit? The cork.

Many wine professionals say that wine is best stored on its side so that the inside end of the cork is always in contact with the wine. This is meant to prevent the cork from drying out, which can allow oxygen to sneak into the bottle and prematurely age the wine, in extreme cases causing it to turn.