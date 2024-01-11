Chopped Pickles Take Plain Cream Cheese To A Tangy Level Of Awesome

As far as toppings for bagels or fillings for sandwiches go, a cream cheese schmear is certainly up there on the popularity scale. However, like many of us, you may be forgiven for wanting to elevate the plain flavor of cream cheese from time to time. While one way of getting restaurant-quality cream cheese is by adding a little seltzer, today we have another nifty trick to share. All you need is chopped pickles to take your plain cream cheese to a tangy level of awesome, thanks to the sour taste of the pickles.

We know that pickles have many benefits — they taste great and offer the nutrients of vegetables in a particularly palatable form. Cleopatra is said to have associated her beauty with her daily habit of consuming pickles. Though the truth of that fact is hard to prove, there is no denying that pickles have been popular for centuries in all parts of the world. And this simple pickle trick is sure to leave you with a tasty and tangy cream cheese treat.