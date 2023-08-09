The Secret To Restaurant-Quality Cream Cheese Is A Little Seltzer

What is it about New York City's bagels that gives them a distinctively superior taste compared to others? While many assert that the quality of the water used in their preparation might hold the key, this remains an uncertain factor. However, a recent revealing TikTok video, courtesy of Sam Silverman, also known as the "Bagel Ambassador," sheds light on the secret behind the uniquely spreadable cream cheese found in New York City. Silverman takes us behind the scenes of a bagel shop, unraveling the mystery ingredient. It turns out that humble seltzer water is the inconspicuous addition that imparts the desirable spreadable quality to cream cheese, even when chilled.

The TikTok video presents a generous heap of cream cheese mixed with scallions in a sizable silver bowl. A few splashes of seltzer are introduced from a concealed bottle. The gloved hands expertly blend the seltzer and cream cheese until achieving a fluffy consistency, noticeably lighter in appearance. A narration explains that seltzer water contributes to the signature airy texture that graces many New York City bagels. The voice remarks, "I consistently see it in the back of all the best bagel shops."