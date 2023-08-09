The Secret To Restaurant-Quality Cream Cheese Is A Little Seltzer
What is it about New York City's bagels that gives them a distinctively superior taste compared to others? While many assert that the quality of the water used in their preparation might hold the key, this remains an uncertain factor. However, a recent revealing TikTok video, courtesy of Sam Silverman, also known as the "Bagel Ambassador," sheds light on the secret behind the uniquely spreadable cream cheese found in New York City. Silverman takes us behind the scenes of a bagel shop, unraveling the mystery ingredient. It turns out that humble seltzer water is the inconspicuous addition that imparts the desirable spreadable quality to cream cheese, even when chilled.
The TikTok video presents a generous heap of cream cheese mixed with scallions in a sizable silver bowl. A few splashes of seltzer are introduced from a concealed bottle. The gloved hands expertly blend the seltzer and cream cheese until achieving a fluffy consistency, noticeably lighter in appearance. A narration explains that seltzer water contributes to the signature airy texture that graces many New York City bagels. The voice remarks, "I consistently see it in the back of all the best bagel shops."
How to make seltzer-softened cream cheese at home
The best part about this behind-the-scenes restaurant hack is that is it easy to recreate at home. While the video above doesn't offer any tips for trying the seltzer addition out, following a few basic cooking guidelines will ensure success and result in a fluffy cream cheese spread instead of a soupy mess.
First, allow your cream cheese to reach room temperature before attempting the hack; otherwise, it will prove excessively difficult to spread and may not mix completely with the liquid. Second, opt for a sufficiently spacious bowl to prevent spills as you incorporate the seltzer. While you could use a spoon or even clean hands, consider using a stand mixer equipped with a paddle attachment for consistency. Third, introduce the liquid gradually, ensuring thorough mixing before each addition. When working with a standard eight-ounce package of cream cheese, incorporate the seltzer a few tablespoons at a time, making a note of the quantity for future reference.
Pros and cons of using seltzer to lighten cream cheese
Utilizing seltzer to lighten cream cheese offers several advantages and potential drawbacks. One significant benefit is that it transforms cream cheese into a readily spreadable consistency directly from the refrigerator. This eliminates the necessity for alternative methods like immersing it in hot water or microwaving, both of which could compromise its texture and result in slippage from a warm bagel. If you have a preference for whipped cream cheese, this approach closely resembles its indulgent texture and enables you to tailor the level of fluffiness according to your liking. Additionally, introducing a fizzy liquid can increase the volume of the cream cheese, allowing you to use a smaller amount on your bagel.
However, a couple of possible issues warrant careful consideration. Excessive use of seltzer might lead to an overly runny, liquid texture. Moreover, excessive dilution could potentially diminish the creaminess and rich flavor of the final product.