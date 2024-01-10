Oyster Sauce Is The Ingredient Twist Your Bolognese Needs

There's nothing like experimenting with classic dishes to bring a little excitement to your usual pasta night dinner routine. And there's one pantry staple that can bring as much to your Bolognese as it does to your favorite stir fry: oyster sauce. But does an already delicious sauce like Bolognese really need a twist? It does if you're looking to shake things up for an even more umami-packed, flavorful bite of ragu!

Oyster sauce is often an ingredient used in Zha Jiang Mian, the Beijing dish translating to "fried sauce noodles" that's made with ground pork or beef, making its core ingredients adjacent to that of an Italian Bolognese. So, don't think you're going too far out on a limb here. Zha Jiang Mian is also sometimes affectionately called "Chinese Spaghetti Bolognese." And adding oyster sauce to a Bolognese makes it sweet and creamy while bringing a deep richness to the meat.