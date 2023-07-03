The Single Ingredient Needed To Totally Transform Oyster Sauce

Oyster sauce is a great ingredient by itself. A small dollop can go a long way in stir-fries, salads, and noodle dishes like Pad See Ew. That doesn't mean that it doesn't need a little help from time to time, though. Adding a helping of brown butter to oyster sauce can easily add an extra dimension and balance out some of its more potent flavors.

According to Great British Chefs, Oyster sauce is a savory powerhouse that tastes surprisingly un-fishy. Instead, it has more notes of umami balanced with a light sweetness, though not without a slight funk. It was originally sold to season white rice, but its delicious flavor helped it quickly move beyond that simple fare into other dishes.

One problem with oyster sauce is that it can occasionally be overwhelming. It pairs well with ingredients like beef, where the high fat content and robust flavors can hold up well to the sauce, but it helps to use it sparingly in lighter dishes. Another way to work around this potency is to cut it with another ingredient, and there are few better suited for this task than a simple browned butter.