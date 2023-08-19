Here's What A Dirty Water Hot Dog Actually Is

If you search for where to eat in New York City, you'll get recommendations for a wide range of options, from pricey steak and sushi spots to historical delis and pizza joints. Yet some would argue that the city's finest offering can't be found in any brick-and-mortar: It's out on the street, under a blue and yellow Sabrett umbrella. Hot dog carts — unpretentious, egalitarian, Americana incarnate — are just as much a part of the city's identity as yellow taxis and hating Boston. You can find all kinds of hot dogs around the city, but there's one style that epitomizes New York better than any other: the dirty water dog.

Generally speaking, any food described as "dirty" is going to be a hard sell. If you're not a New Yorker, the name probably has you thinking that vendors don't, for instance, change the water out of the vats they cook their hot dogs in. But rest easy, this isn't the case.

When it comes to NYC hot dogs, the colloquial phrase "dirty water" means that the water in the vat has been seasoned with various spices, giving it a dark and cloudy appearance. In doing so, the vendor imparts new levels of flavor to a pretty ubiquitous American food that can otherwise seem mundane. If you think you know what a hot dog tastes like, try a dirty water dog and discover something new.