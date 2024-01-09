Pecan Pie Tamales Are A Nutty, Sweet Twist On The Classic Dessert

When shopping for tamale ingredients, don't forget to grab some masa (used for the dough) and corn husks, which create the tamales' beautiful exterior shell and allow them to be steamed properly. When selecting corn husks, uniformity is ideal: Make sure none are too large or too small. You also want to skip out on any corn husks with holes or tears; this will affect the steaming process and potentially cause your dough to leak out.

Once you've got the right tamale ingredients, you'll also want to ensure you've prepped them the right way for freshness. Soak and air dry your corn husks in advance so you can spend time making the other elements.

While it's important to prep your tamales, pay attention to the pecan pie aspect, too. When you approach the filling, there are several tips for making the perfect pecan pie to consider. For example, if you're making the filling from scratch, get a large bag of unroasted, unsalted pecans. To achieve the best results, choose pecans that are big, round, and similar in size. You also want to make sure to toast the pecans first. Toasting them in the oven cooks them inside and out, increasing their buttery flavor. Finally, a thick, gooey pecan pie filling is ideal, so be sure to mix it well and don't stop until you get the right consistency.