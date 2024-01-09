Pecan Pie Tamales Are A Nutty, Sweet Twist On The Classic Dessert
When it comes to authentic Mexican dishes, tamales are one of the most classic and fulfilling meals you can enjoy. Wrapped in steamed corn husks and filled with a tender variety of meats, luscious beans, or molten cheeses, tamales are one of those foods that are hard to resist. While eating such a savory dish is delightful, envision the possibilities you can discover by transforming tamales into something sweet. If you're intrigued, you will be pleased to learn that if you swap the fillings, you can prepare tamales for dinner and dessert. One of the most mouthwatering filling options for a dessert twist includes the sweet, nutty contents of a traditional pecan pie.
However, whether sweet or savory, don't expect a quick cooking time; tamales are a labor of love. The husks need specific preparation to come out just right, and you'll need to spend some time toasting those pecans. However, don't let this deter you; with repeated attempts, the process becomes second nature and even enjoyable. All you need are the proper ingredients and tips to make your pecan pie tamales taste as good as they sound. Shopping at your local Hispanic food market or grocery store should allow you access to everything needed to create this delicious dessert.
Tips for creating quality pecan pie tamales
When shopping for tamale ingredients, don't forget to grab some masa (used for the dough) and corn husks, which create the tamales' beautiful exterior shell and allow them to be steamed properly. When selecting corn husks, uniformity is ideal: Make sure none are too large or too small. You also want to skip out on any corn husks with holes or tears; this will affect the steaming process and potentially cause your dough to leak out.
Once you've got the right tamale ingredients, you'll also want to ensure you've prepped them the right way for freshness. Soak and air dry your corn husks in advance so you can spend time making the other elements.
While it's important to prep your tamales, pay attention to the pecan pie aspect, too. When you approach the filling, there are several tips for making the perfect pecan pie to consider. For example, if you're making the filling from scratch, get a large bag of unroasted, unsalted pecans. To achieve the best results, choose pecans that are big, round, and similar in size. You also want to make sure to toast the pecans first. Toasting them in the oven cooks them inside and out, increasing their buttery flavor. Finally, a thick, gooey pecan pie filling is ideal, so be sure to mix it well and don't stop until you get the right consistency.
Other delicious dessert tamales to try
If your sweet tooth begs you to make more dessert tamales, you might be interested in some other possibilities. Instead of using pecan pie filling, you can infuse them with a cinnamon apple filling, pineapple, or even sweet corn to create different versions of sweet tamales.
For a cinnamon apple filling, try steaming green apple slices with hints of cinnamon and nutmeg on the inside. Take it one step further and incorporate some pecan pie influence by taking chopped, toasted pecans and using them as a garnish. If your favorite desserts typically involve a mix of textures, temperatures, and flavors, add some scoops of homemade vanilla ice cream and either top them with caramel sauce or serve it on the side.
If you like chocolate, you'll love making chocolate tamales infused with sugar, cinnamon, and vanilla. As chocolate and pecans go well together, you can use this ingredient again, so make sure you stock up. We recommend featuring chopped pecans and sweet dried cherries in this variation to create a fruity mix of sharp and sweet flavors. Remember: In the kitchen, discovering new flavor combinations and recipes is part of the fun.