Orange Zest Is The Secret Ingredient Your Pumpkin Pie Needs

A classic, easy pumpkin pie is packed with warming spices that help ramp up the autumn and winter flavors and give your dessert dimension. However, there's another ingredient you can add to the mix to boost the taste of your dessert and add depth to it — orange zest.

Orange zest is the brightly colored outer part of the peel on an orange. This layer of the fruit contains oils, and when you finely grate it and add it to your baking, it gives a light citrus flavor to your dishes. When you add orange zest to your pumpkin pie, the bright flavor of the ingredient can help make your pie feel lighter. It can also make your dessert taste slightly sweeter. Better yet, although the zest complements the flavors of the pumpkin, it's not overly citrusy and is quite subtle, helping preserve the classic taste of this seasonal treat.

Now, to use this trick to upgrade your seasonal dessert, there are a couple of things to keep in mind. Plus, there are several other ways to enhance the orange flavor in your pie and create a showstopper of a treat.