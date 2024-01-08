It Turns Out Costco Is One Of The Largest Pizza Chains In The US

Most Costco members visit the warehouse mainly for its wide selection of affordable bulk products. From jumbo packages of paper towels and coffee grounds to chocolate chip cookies and salmon fillets, there are many products to choose from. Still, groceries are far from the only thing Costco has to offer, and some people might enjoy this store more for its other exciting wares like big TVs and flashy jewelry — or even for its beloved food court.

While Costco's food court might not seem like the main reason people sign up for a membership, it's not an entirely irrelevant resource to shoppers. In fact, Costco's food court has become ubiquitous, and as it turns out, Costco is one of the largest pizza chains in the United States.

Costco boasts over 600 locations nationwide and has nearly 130 million members worldwide. For comparison, other popular pizza chains like California Pizza Kitchen claims roughly 140 U.S. locations, Cici's Pizza has 280, and Sbarro has 328. So, Costco has the numbers, but it's not just the wide availability of locations that keeps shoppers coming back for more.