Set Your Table Before Leaving For Work To Make Dinnertime Stress-Free

As much as you might love a home-cooked meal, when you're the one doing the cooking, there are times when it can be stressful. Getting home after a long day at work, you likely don't feel like spending time preparing a meal, setting the table, and cleaning up. All you probably want to do is sit on the couch and relax. But if you have even a few extra minutes in the morning, you can make evening dinner prep easier, by setting the table before you go to work.

It might not seem like much, but when you're in the middle of cooking dinner, it's hard to find a moment to step away and set the table. If you're hosting a dinner party, setting a formal table takes even more effort. It can add to the mental stress of having to prepare a meal. Eliminating that step before work means you have one less thing to do — and you're able to enjoy the process of cooking even more.