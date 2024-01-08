The Fascinating Origin Story Behind England's Eton Mess Dessert

There are a lot of good-tasting British foods with names that don't seem, on first appearance, to have anything to do with the dish itself. Toad in the hole, bubble and squeak, spotted dick, Welsh rarebit — there's no shortage of them. But while each has a name that seems like a random string of words thrown together, there's a story behind each of those names, and the dessert Eton mess is no exception.

Putting "mess" in your food's name may seem like less-than-ideal branding. Despite its name, though, Eton mess is basically just strawberries and cream with crumbled meringue; something that's both delicious and not particularly unusual for dessert lovers from any country (who doesn't love strawberries and cream?). But what elevates Eton mess in terms of perception isn't esoteric cooking techniques or high-minded ingredients, but rather its association with one of Britain's most elite educational institutions — and through that, its connection to the halls of power, both political and royal.