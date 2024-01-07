It's Time To Start Making Compound Butter With Your Canned Fish
Whether you're slathering it on a crusty piece of toast or frying your eggs in it, butter is a culinary cornerstone. With its creamy richness and delicate flavor, this must-have kitchen essential can elevate just about any recipe. The finest part about butter is that it comes in many different flavors. From sweet cinnamon infusions to garlicky herb blends, there are infinite ways to jazz up a stick of butter. And while we love a classic compound butter, we also love a good adventure, which is why we think you should compound your butter with canned fish.
Although it's an uncommon butter combination, canned fish-infused butter is a luxurious ingredient that just might surprise you. Canned or tinned fish has a concentrated seafood flavor that's accented by a rich, oceanic umami flavor that adds depth to your favorite dishes. Canned fish is often preserved in a salty brine, which helps enhance the flavors of your food and eliminates the need for adding your own table salt. To achieve the perfect fish-kissed butter, you won't have to skin or cook any fish, because when it comes to convenience, ready-to-eat canned fish reigns supreme.
Canned fish butter is a versatile ingredient that can be made with various types of tinned fish and can be used to boost the flavor of a wide range of recipes, ensuring that you'll never run out of ways to put this unique condiment to use.
Best canned fish for seafood compounded butter
We'll be the first to admit that canned fish compounded butter sounds a bit...fishy. But with the right selection, you'll be enjoying a sophisticated dressing that your tastebuds will relish.
Thanks to its higher oil content, sardines have a robust and bold flavor profile. This intensity adds dimension to your compound butter, especially when balanced with other complementary ingredients. Sardines are also an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids, which bring both flavor and nutrition to your butter. Anchovies are renowned for their umami-dense taste, a savory and deeply satisfying flavor that boasts a full-bodied intensity that's soothed by the creaminess of the butter. For a milder fish option, consider albacore tuna, which offers a crave-curbing impression that doesn't overwhelm your dish.
Other great options for compounded canned fish butter are mussels, smoked salmon, herring, and mackerel. Ultimately though, the choice is yours, so if you have a go-to canned fish that you keep your pantry stocked with — go for it.
Uses and complementary ingredients
Because it's not a common ingredient, you may not know how to put fish-tinted butter to use. But you don't have to feel like a fish out of water, we've got you covered on some funky fresh ideas for this ocean-accented spread.
Spreading the canned fish butter on toasted artisanal bread makes for a gourmet and flavorful breakfast or snack as the bright, savory notes pair well with the comforting warmth of the toast. Pasta punctuated by canned fish butter bolsters its allure by infusing each forkful with a salty creaminess that's equal parts luxurious and daring. Strengthen your greens game by drizzling melted fish butter over roasted vegetables for a delicate interplay of aquatic earthiness or bolster the oceanic flavor of baked or seared seafood by cooking your favorite fish with this marine-laced butter. Or, give surf and turf a whole new meaning by melting a block of fishy butter atop a tender cut of filet mignon (pro tip: Pair this hearty meal with a dirty martini).
Since it can be intense, don't hesitate to incorporate other ingredients into your canned fish butter for a more well-rounded flavor palate. Fresh herbs like parsley and rosemary bring a dash of herbaceousness while citrus infusions can uplift and enliven the butter. Whichever way you choose to make it and however you put it into action, compounded canned fish butter is a stand-out ingredient that will surprise you as much as it satisfies you.