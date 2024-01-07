It's Time To Start Making Compound Butter With Your Canned Fish

Whether you're slathering it on a crusty piece of toast or frying your eggs in it, butter is a culinary cornerstone. With its creamy richness and delicate flavor, this must-have kitchen essential can elevate just about any recipe. The finest part about butter is that it comes in many different flavors. From sweet cinnamon infusions to garlicky herb blends, there are infinite ways to jazz up a stick of butter. And while we love a classic compound butter, we also love a good adventure, which is why we think you should compound your butter with canned fish.

Although it's an uncommon butter combination, canned fish-infused butter is a luxurious ingredient that just might surprise you. Canned or tinned fish has a concentrated seafood flavor that's accented by a rich, oceanic umami flavor that adds depth to your favorite dishes. Canned fish is often preserved in a salty brine, which helps enhance the flavors of your food and eliminates the need for adding your own table salt. To achieve the perfect fish-kissed butter, you won't have to skin or cook any fish, because when it comes to convenience, ready-to-eat canned fish reigns supreme.

Canned fish butter is a versatile ingredient that can be made with various types of tinned fish and can be used to boost the flavor of a wide range of recipes, ensuring that you'll never run out of ways to put this unique condiment to use.