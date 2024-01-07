Rice Paper Is The Unexpected Ingredient For Crispier Apple Hand Pies
There's nothing quite like an apple pie. It's the quintessential American dessert, best-loved with a scoop of ice cream or — if you find yourself in the Midwest — a slice of cheddar cheese. With or without dairy accouterments, its sweet, spicy flavor makes frequent appearances on holiday tables and autumnal menus. But baking a whole pie can be an undertaking, and once you cut yourself a slice, the only consumption option is a plate and fork. Enter the apple hand pie.
This apple pie alternative takes all the elements of the traditional recipe and packages them in a portable, single-serving pie (à la Poptarts or Hot Pockets). While these desserts are delicious and easy to make, there's a way to make the process even simpler: Replace the pie crust with rice paper. Since you won't need to mix up the crust from scratch or portion out prepackaged pie crust, the simple rice paper swap will save you time, and the resulting dish will be crispy, crunchy, and sweet.
Perfect your rice paper technique
A rice paper wrap doesn't require much change from your typical apple hand pie process. But if you're unsure how to use rice paper, it requires a little care to get rolling. Once you do, though, it'll quickly become your go-to ingredient. You won't wrap the apple pie filling with the rice paper straight out of the container. Rice paper is sold in dry sheets, so you have to wet them first so they become pliable. Grab a wide, shallow bowl and fill it with warm water. Work with the sheets one at a time, sliding them into the water for only a quick dunk because if you allow the paper to soak, it will get too soft and sticky. When you're ready to wrap, you'll set the paper smooth side down and spoon the filling onto the textured side.
Then mix up your hand pie filling with either chopped or sliced apples — the cut depends on your preference, but since the pies would typically be eaten sans knife and fork, chopped apples might be more consumer-friendly. Once your filling is ready, you'll roll it up in the rice paper like you would a spring roll (or a burrito, if that's more your culinary style) and bake, fry, or air fry the rolls to crispy perfection.
Secrets for an appetizing apple pie filling
Although the rice paper is the star of this sweet substitution, the apple pie filling still needs attention — which starts with the best varietal to choose. You don't want the apples to become too mushy as they cook, so it's best to start with an already firm variety like Granny Smith, Pink Lady, or Braeburn that will keep some of its structure. Steer clear of the naturally soft, watery varieties like Red Delicious or Gala or any variety that's overripe.
Once your selection is in apple-pie order, it's time for the rest of the filling. The apple itself is a big part of avoiding a mushy center, but it's also useful to add just a little cornstarch to the mixture to help it thicken. The classic spices are usually autumnal, like cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, or cardamom, and will add a kick of complexity to the freshness of the fruit and sweetness of the sugar — but don't overdo it. These are strong spices that shouldn't overwhelm the apples, so you should stick to a small quantity; around ¼ to ½ a teaspoon.
For even more depth of flavor, opt for browned butter. Although it adds an extra browning step, the toasty, nutty result is an ideal flavor complement. With the mixture finished and the rice paper rolled, get ready to take a crunchy bite of your sweet and spicy apple hand pie.