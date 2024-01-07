Rice Paper Is The Unexpected Ingredient For Crispier Apple Hand Pies

Although the rice paper is the star of this sweet substitution, the apple pie filling still needs attention — which starts with the best varietal to choose. You don't want the apples to become too mushy as they cook, so it's best to start with an already firm variety like Granny Smith, Pink Lady, or Braeburn that will keep some of its structure. Steer clear of the naturally soft, watery varieties like Red Delicious or Gala or any variety that's overripe.

Once your selection is in apple-pie order, it's time for the rest of the filling. The apple itself is a big part of avoiding a mushy center, but it's also useful to add just a little cornstarch to the mixture to help it thicken. The classic spices are usually autumnal, like cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, or cardamom, and will add a kick of complexity to the freshness of the fruit and sweetness of the sugar — but don't overdo it. These are strong spices that shouldn't overwhelm the apples, so you should stick to a small quantity; around ¼ to ½ a teaspoon.

For even more depth of flavor, opt for browned butter. Although it adds an extra browning step, the toasty, nutty result is an ideal flavor complement. With the mixture finished and the rice paper rolled, get ready to take a crunchy bite of your sweet and spicy apple hand pie.