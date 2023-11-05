Rice Paper Is Your Go To Ingredient For Crispy Vegan Bacon

The plant-based meat industry is booming. It's hard to walk into a grocery store and not find an assortment of vegan meats including bacon across many aisles. If you are not willing to dish out the money for plant-based bacon, making homemade vegan alternatives can be affordable and easy too. All you need is rice paper.

That's right — rice paper, which is often used for Vietnamese spring rolls (also called summer rolls) — is great for making crispy, sizzling vegan bacon. Thin rice paper can easily mimic strips of bacon. Just make sure to cut the rice paper into bacon-shaped bits. Although rice paper is known to be chewy, roasting rice paper in the oven results in a crispy texture akin to bacon. Rice paper has a neutral taste, which means it can easily take in flavors added to it. With the proper seasoning and spices, you'll have a plate of rice paper bacon that can almost taste like the real thing.