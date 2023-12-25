How Dangerous Is A Flaming Cocktail, Really?

The potential for serious injury is always present when constructing a burning cocktail. Café Brulot Diabolique, a classic New Orleans cocktail, brings black coffee and brandy together at an 8:1 ratio. To create this cocktail (at your own risk), add some sugar and spice to the brandy, set it on fire, then stir in the coffee as the alcohol is still flaming.

Before you attempt this boozy trick, it's important that you know how to do it safely. First, check the alcohol content of your chosen spirit – booze with a proof over 151 will make overly intense flames. Next, you should use a lighter with a long neck to keep your hand out of the fire danger zones. Flame will raise the temperature of your cocktail glass, so you should let the drink rest before you sip it. Additionally, the risk may be exacerbated by blowing the fire out, which can cause a fire spray, and by pouring more alcohol into the flaming cocktail- the flame could climb the stream of booze back into the bottle. Finally, don't start to down your drink until the flames have fully subsided.

It's advisable that you proceed with caution before enjoying a flaming cocktail. However, if you're willing to take the risk, bringing a bit of fire to your evening out can make for delicious drinks that are made more aesthetically pleasing with a fiery flare.