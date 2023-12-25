How Dangerous Is A Flaming Cocktail, Really?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Few people would argue that booze is good for you. In fact, a bottle of wine has the same carcinogenic effects as half a pack of cigarettes. However, in certain circumstances, the toll that drinking alcohol will take on your body internally is far from your biggest concern. Though alcohol overconsumption is obviously inadvisable, certain cocktails can cause you grievous bodily harm before you even take a sip.
It's easy to understand why the proximity of intoxicants and an open flame is a massive safety risk; the flame itself can burn you. Furthermore, how your flaming cocktail causes its glass receptacle to superheat can also cause serious skin damage to your hand and mouth. As if these facts weren't enough of an issue, heating glassware can cause it to shatter, putting you at risk of getting cut. Perhaps most importantly, fire is fickle and can be difficult to keep contained because the flames can spread uncontrollably.
The real risks of a flaming cocktail
Most of you probably understand why bringing fire to a cocktail party can quickly turn dangerous. A common consequence is irreparable scarring, but if the incident is intense enough, it could even cause the death of the drinker. If you order a flaming cocktail during a night out drinking, the mixologist who actually lit the drink could be responsible, though their role in the accident can be challenging to prove. Generally speaking, if you're burned after being served the burning booze and start to sip, it's not the mixologist's fault unless the bar does not serve flaming cocktails regularly.
An examination of the actual injuries caused by playing with fire can be incredibly illuminating. In 2017, a bachelorette celebrating at Boston's Crave Mad for Chicken sustained severe burns on their upper body when a flaming fish bowl cocktail burned uncontrollably. The victim's case was considerably strengthened when the Massachusetts Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission confirmed that many of the ingredients included in the Crave on Fire cocktail weren't on the restaurant's approved alcohol list. Factors like licensing, location, and the extent to which the business and bartender acted negligently all play a role in a potential lawsuit surrounding a flaming cocktail.
How to safely light your drink aflame
The potential for serious injury is always present when constructing a burning cocktail. Café Brulot Diabolique, a classic New Orleans cocktail, brings black coffee and brandy together at an 8:1 ratio. To create this cocktail (at your own risk), add some sugar and spice to the brandy, set it on fire, then stir in the coffee as the alcohol is still flaming.
Before you attempt this boozy trick, it's important that you know how to do it safely. First, check the alcohol content of your chosen spirit – booze with a proof over 151 will make overly intense flames. Next, you should use a lighter with a long neck to keep your hand out of the fire danger zones. Flame will raise the temperature of your cocktail glass, so you should let the drink rest before you sip it. Additionally, the risk may be exacerbated by blowing the fire out, which can cause a fire spray, and by pouring more alcohol into the flaming cocktail- the flame could climb the stream of booze back into the bottle. Finally, don't start to down your drink until the flames have fully subsided.
It's advisable that you proceed with caution before enjoying a flaming cocktail. However, if you're willing to take the risk, bringing a bit of fire to your evening out can make for delicious drinks that are made more aesthetically pleasing with a fiery flare.