Spider Cake: The New England Dish That Makes Cornbread The Main Character

Cornbread, particularly cooked in cast iron, is one of those classic American staples, a must-have at every barbecue as a sort of bread made from cornmeal. But it's eaten in plenty of other contexts, sometimes entirely on its own. It's pretty versatile, so it shouldn't be surprising to see it pop up in many forms, such as sweet foods.

Enter spider cake. This deliriously sweet dish takes a cornbread base and turns it into something a lot more cake-like with the addition of just a few simple ingredients. It can be used as a dessert — and most often is — but it's also meaty enough to become a breakfast food, similar to pancakes or waffles. And the best part is how easy it is to make: You just take regular cornbread and add a bunch of sugar and cream, then top it with maple syrup. Not only does this up the sweet factor considerably, but it also boosts the meal's texture.