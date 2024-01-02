Be Considerate With Your Colors When Baking A Mirror Glaze Cake

Pouring a mirror glaze over a cake can be an easy way to add a quick, clean-looking finish. While a rainbow effect or a light-and-dark combo may seem cool in theory, you'll want to carefully consider what colors to use when applying a mirror glaze.

No matter what color you ultimately choose to top your cake with, you'll want to begin with a white base to build on. If you're glazing a dark chocolate cake, for example, lighter colors may not show up well when poured directly onto a dark sponge. But a white base layer will allow additional colored glazes to show up a little more vibrantly and smooth out any imperfections on the surface of the cake.

Once the white base coat is on, you may be better off adding a darker color. Blacks, browns, and dark blues are pretty reflective, which can give the cake its signature shiny quality. Then, a slightly lighter shade can be added to contrast the dark color.