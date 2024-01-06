Citric Acid Is The Best Way To Achieve Tangy Dill Pickle Potato Chips

"Dill pickle" isn't a potato chip flavor that's quite as iconic as "sour cream and onion" or "barbecue." Even so, in the past decade sales for these green bags of pickle potato chips have risen, and popular brands like Lay's have introduced the flavor. The taste is sharp and tangy not unlike salt-and-vinegar flavored chips, except the dill flavoring adds an herbal, citrusy quality to it.

If store-bought chips aren't your thing, or if you just want to experiment with making your own, getting that acidic flavor right is key to a batch of your own dill chips. Generally homemade potato chips are made from (of course) russet potatoes, canola oil, and salt. Homemade dill pickle chips would naturally need a healthy amount of dill weed, and citric acid is a good, sour ingredient to recreate the vinegar flavor of pickles.

Extra ingredients like black pepper and onion powder will round out the taste of the chips. Dill and citric acid are both pungent, so there's little need to worry about other ingredients overpowering the dish.