Yes, You Can Actually Make Potato Chips In The Microwave

From noodles and potatoes to eggs and cake, many foods can be cooked (not just reheated) in the microwave. Many of us have cooked whole potatoes in the microwave, but what about potato chips? In case you didn't know, you can make delicious, crispy microwave potato chips in as little as 15 minutes (including 8 to 10 minutes of cooking time).

You might be wondering why you should make your own potato chips when you can just buy a bag. For one, these microwave potato chips aren't deep fried in oil like store-bought chips, making them a much healthier alternative, nor do they contain the unhealthy preservatives needed to prolong their shelf life. In addition to being healthier and containing fewer calories, you can also choose to add as much salt and other seasonings as you want to make them delicious and unique. As with many foods made from scratch, there is a natural, un-processed flavor in homemade potato chips that you simply cannot get from ones made in a factory.