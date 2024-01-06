The 2-Pack Croissant Loaf Bread Costco Shoppers Absolutely Love
If you often find yourself craving a flaky, buttery croissant along with your morning coffee, you may want to head to your nearest Costco for a new twist on the must-try French pastries. While the store does carry classic croissants in its bakery section, some locations have begun carrying a loaf of bread that mimics the taste and feel. Though it's served in slices instead of the traditional croissant shape, shopper reviews have been mostly positive regarding the croissant loaf.
The bakery that manufactures the bread, Schwartz Brothers Bakery, posted about the Costco two-pack on its Instagram, noting that it was only available in Seattle-area stores as of October 2023. Fortunately for those outside the range, the bread has also been spotted for sale as single loaves in other grocery stores where Schwartz Brothers products are sold — though Costco will offer the biggest price discount for two loaves.
One Reddit thread shows that the bread is $8.49 for two loaves, though prices may vary by location. Although the nutrition label does caution that the bread could contain allergens, the Costco website notes that it is safe for Halal diets.
Social media users praised the bread
Judging by the reactions of social media users, it seems that Costco shoppers can't get enough of the croissant bread. One Instagram user posted about the bread calling it "the best thing Costco's ever had in their entire store." Others praised it, too. "I got 3 packs already," wrote another Instagram user in a comment. "It's amazing." One Reddit user said they had eaten both loaves in about a week.
In a YouTube video review, the bread was described as "buttery smooth" with "a nice aeration" as the social media user ate a slice in the video. The reviewer also cautioned: "You'll find that you'll eat half of the loaf before you're done."
When it came to discussing how best to eat the bread, Costco shoppers had plenty of opinions. The easiest way to enjoy it is, of course, to lightly toast it, then finish it with any of your favorite toast toppings, like jam, butter, or smashed avocado. But the bread can also be substituted into your favorite dishes.
How to use the bread in other dishes
Schwartz Brothers Bakery croissant loaf makes for a great sandwich. Try using it to make a grilled cheese, where its buttery flavor could contribute some added richness, or a classic peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Or, as suggested by an Instagram commenter, you can keep with the French theme to make a croque monsieur: A classic French sandwich made from ham and Gruyère cheese between crusty slices of grilled bread, topped off with a béchamel sauce.
If you want to elevate the bread even more, a comment on that same Instagram post said that the croissant bread "makes the best overnight French toast." Since the bread is made from croissant dough, as the sliced bread soaks in the egg and milk mixture overnight, the light and fluffy texture easily absorbs the flavors and cooks up to a custardy finish. You can then plate and serve the French toast with your preferred toppings.