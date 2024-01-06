The 2-Pack Croissant Loaf Bread Costco Shoppers Absolutely Love

If you often find yourself craving a flaky, buttery croissant along with your morning coffee, you may want to head to your nearest Costco for a new twist on the must-try French pastries. While the store does carry classic croissants in its bakery section, some locations have begun carrying a loaf of bread that mimics the taste and feel. Though it's served in slices instead of the traditional croissant shape, shopper reviews have been mostly positive regarding the croissant loaf.

The bakery that manufactures the bread, Schwartz Brothers Bakery, posted about the Costco two-pack on its Instagram, noting that it was only available in Seattle-area stores as of October 2023. Fortunately for those outside the range, the bread has also been spotted for sale as single loaves in other grocery stores where Schwartz Brothers products are sold — though Costco will offer the biggest price discount for two loaves.

One Reddit thread shows that the bread is $8.49 for two loaves, though prices may vary by location. Although the nutrition label does caution that the bread could contain allergens, the Costco website notes that it is safe for Halal diets.