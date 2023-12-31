Soft Cheese Is The Ingredient Your Chicken Pot Pie Needs

Creamy chicken stew encapsulated in a soft and buttery pie crust – chicken pot pie is a beloved choice for dinner for a reason. It's chock-full of good stuff like peas and carrots, and provides some extra-comforting aromatics as it bakes in the oven.

This rich and flaky dish can be made in a lot of different ways, but many of the main elements remain the same. Still, if you're eager to add something new to this classic American comfort food, try reaching for some cheese.

While traditional chicken pot pie comes without cheese, this unique addition can take it even further, and it might even be your recipe's new superpower. Cheese brings a tangy edge to this otherwise mild American classic, so it will help set your dish apart from others. A soft cheese will mesh incredibly well with the rich and creamy ingredients already present in this pie, so don't think about reaching for a hard block of cheddar quite yet. If you're curious to give cheese a try in your pot pie, here are some different types of soft cheese that might work best.