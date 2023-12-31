Soft Cheese Is The Ingredient Your Chicken Pot Pie Needs
Creamy chicken stew encapsulated in a soft and buttery pie crust – chicken pot pie is a beloved choice for dinner for a reason. It's chock-full of good stuff like peas and carrots, and provides some extra-comforting aromatics as it bakes in the oven.
This rich and flaky dish can be made in a lot of different ways, but many of the main elements remain the same. Still, if you're eager to add something new to this classic American comfort food, try reaching for some cheese.
While traditional chicken pot pie comes without cheese, this unique addition can take it even further, and it might even be your recipe's new superpower. Cheese brings a tangy edge to this otherwise mild American classic, so it will help set your dish apart from others. A soft cheese will mesh incredibly well with the rich and creamy ingredients already present in this pie, so don't think about reaching for a hard block of cheddar quite yet. If you're curious to give cheese a try in your pot pie, here are some different types of soft cheese that might work best.
How to incorporate cheese into your chicken pot pie
While a savory pie is often delicious all on its own, a whole lot of dishes can taste better with the added presence of your favorite cheese. When it comes to chicken pot pie, opting for soft cheese would work best as it can easily melt into your pie's filling. Choosing something like a Boursin cheese, Velveeta, or soft brie are good options.
Boursin boasts an extensive lineup of soft cheeses in many different flavors, from garlic & herbs to shallot & chive, all of which can infuse a classic chicken pot pie with even more complex flavor. Velveeta, on the other hand, brings a mild American cheese-like flavor to your savory pie, while brie can make for an incredibly gooey interior that enhances the buttery flavors that are already present.
At the end of the day, the choice is up to you. No matter the brand, adding cheese to a pot pie will remain the same as they all help create a deliciously elevated taste. The amount of cheese you'll need to add will vary per recipe, so start by adding a little at a time and go from there. Then, once you've found the perfect ratio, it's time to indulge. But hey, if you're really loving the experimentation process, there's no need to stop there.
Other ways to elevate a chicken pot pie
There are many different ways to make meat pies, so don't limit yourself to just one new creative ingredient. Surprise your dinner guests by flipping this recipe on its head completely.
While many chicken pot pies rely on peas and carrots as the main vegetables, why not try adding in some celery or caramelized onions, too? These additions add yet another boost of unexpected flavor to this dish. Root vegetables like potatoes or parsnips can also soak up the hearty gravy within a chicken pot pie, as would mushrooms, for a boost of umami flavor.
Next, try jazzing it up with fresh herbs and spices to brighten this dish. Herbs like parsley and thyme can help to lighten up this savory dish, while unexpected spices like nutmeg and cumin can emphasize the inherent earthy notes.
Whether you're a fan of cheese or unlikely veggies, there are many ways to make a genuinely elevated chicken pot pie. Get creative and enjoy.