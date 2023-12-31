Bacon-Wrapped Corn On The Cob Is The Ultimate Flavor Upgrade

Bacon tastes so good that it makes almost any dish better. Put it between two pieces of buttery grilled bread, add some fried eggs, and some sharp-tasting cheese, and you've got a breakfast sandwich to start your day. Follow that up with a bacon-topped cheeseburger for lunch or dinner. Keep the theme going with the salty and sweet midnight snack of chocolate-covered bacon. The point is: Bacon tastes good any time of the day and with so many different foods. But have you ever tried wrapping it around corn on the cob?

It's easy to do. Just cover your corn on the cob with fresh strips of bacon, wrap it all up in aluminum foil, then grill it to perfection on the barbecue. Just like that, you'll be treated to a delicious, crunchy, sweet, smoky, and salty dish you can enjoy as a snack or side. Sweet and juicy corn on the cob (fresh and in-season is best) works perfectly well with the crispy, smoky bacon.