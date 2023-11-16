How Far Away From A McDonald's Are You At Any Given Moment?

It's easy to say that no one is bigger than McDonald's in the restaurant business. There are more than 13,000 locations across the United States, making it seem as if you threw a pebble, it would bounce off those golden arches. Only one state capital in the entire U.S. doesn't have a McDonald's — Montpelier, Vermont. But if you want to get away from McDonald's, you had best head out west.

The farthest you can be away from McDonald's is in Northwest Nevada, in a strip of wilderness that might be otherwise unrecognizable. For the brave traveler and those tired of fast food, you'll need longitudes and latitudes to find the exact spot. There isn't a marker or anything to note its significance, but it's located at 45.45955,-101.91356.

Technically speaking, the McFarthest Spot, as some call it, is only 120 miles away from the nearest McDonald's. But that's only if you're able to drive in a straight line. Since roads often don't, you'd have to travel 135 miles before you could get that Big Mac or quarter-pounder. However, the McFarthest Spot is a bit fluid, so Nevada shouldn't get too comfy. Things are bound to change in the future.