Where To Buy Breakfast Sausages That Taste Just Like McDonald's

If McDonald's is known for one thing besides its Big Macs and Happy Meals, it's the chain's breakfast. The fast food behemoth has long been a dominant force in the breakfast landscape, garnering many fans over many decades. But what are you going to do if you suddenly have a craving for a Sausage McMuffin or Sausage, Egg & Cheese McGriddle mid-day? While McDonald's did have all-day breakfast for a time, it stopped this practice amid the global pandemic in 2020. As a result, McDonald's breakfast typically ends in the morning.

Fortunately, if you're interested in a pretty convincing dupe, then you can find sausage patties that come close to the ones served by McDonald's. While they're not an exact match to what the chain uses, they are convincing enough to win over former McDonald's Chef Mike Haracz. Taking to TikTok, Haracz shared the good news with his followers about the sausage. "I did buy it, and I did try it, and the answer is Walmart Great Value pork breakfast sausage patties," he said of the sausage.

The product should be available at most Walmarts across America for those who are interested. "When I tasted it and cooked it up, it is pretty darn close to the McDonald's breakfast sausage patty," Haracz confided.