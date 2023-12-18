Where To Buy Breakfast Sausages That Taste Just Like McDonald's
If McDonald's is known for one thing besides its Big Macs and Happy Meals, it's the chain's breakfast. The fast food behemoth has long been a dominant force in the breakfast landscape, garnering many fans over many decades. But what are you going to do if you suddenly have a craving for a Sausage McMuffin or Sausage, Egg & Cheese McGriddle mid-day? While McDonald's did have all-day breakfast for a time, it stopped this practice amid the global pandemic in 2020. As a result, McDonald's breakfast typically ends in the morning.
Fortunately, if you're interested in a pretty convincing dupe, then you can find sausage patties that come close to the ones served by McDonald's. While they're not an exact match to what the chain uses, they are convincing enough to win over former McDonald's Chef Mike Haracz. Taking to TikTok, Haracz shared the good news with his followers about the sausage. "I did buy it, and I did try it, and the answer is Walmart Great Value pork breakfast sausage patties," he said of the sausage.
The product should be available at most Walmarts across America for those who are interested. "When I tasted it and cooked it up, it is pretty darn close to the McDonald's breakfast sausage patty," Haracz confided.
How similar are these sausages?
While Mike Haracz swears that the two sausages taste similar, just how comparable are they? According to the former McDonald's chef, he examined the different ingredients statements, and the sausages are a pretty close match. They're not precisely the same, as Haracz is quick to point out, but from a taste perspective, you may not notice a difference. According to the former chef, they're the closest match he's found.
Walmart's Great Value sausages and McDonald's sausages both contain pork, water, salt, corn syrup, dextrose, and sugar. They also both have natural flavorings. Where they differ is in the preservatives. McDonald's contains Rosemary extract while Walmart's version does not. Instead, the Great Value sausages have citrus acid and propyl gallate as additives. Likewise, McDonald's sausages are generally a little bit leaner as well. As Haracz notes, "The Great Value version has a little bit more fat in it as well as a different set of preservatives in it." Still, the Great Value sausages may be the closest you're going to get in a pinch if you're trying to replicate the McDonald's experience.
Can you buy McDonald's sausages straight from the source?
If only life was that simple, right? The reason you have to settle for a dupe instead of a genuine sausage patty is that you can't find McDonald's sausages anywhere else but at the restaurant chain. McDonald's and its suppliers also won't just sell you the raw sausage to cook later. According to the company website, the restaurant explained, "Our sausage patties are made specifically for McDonald's to a special recipe using whole cuts of British RSPCA assured pork and sage seasoning. Unfortunately, it's therefore not possible to buy them from either a McDonald's restaurant or direct from our suppliers."
McDonald's has partnered with manufacturers that cater supplies to all of its restaurants. Although McDonald's doesn't reveal exactly where it sources its sausages, it's likely that the sausage parties come from either Lopez Foods or Keystone Foods. Both manufacturers are responsible for supplying many of the meats needed to produce McDonald's menu items. If you really are opposed to trying Walmart's Great Value sausages or another alternative, then you can always buy a Sausage Biscuit or Sausage McMuffin and reheat it later — just like McNuggets.