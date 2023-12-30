The Big Differences Between Prickly Pear And Dragon Fruit

We live in a time when no matter where you live, fruits from around the world are more readily available than ever before. Sometimes, these fruits are not all that interesting to look at — but other times, you'll find fruits that are incredibly visually striking. A stunning example can be found in the case of edible cactus fruits, which tend to be brightly colored and have textures unlike fruits that grow on a tree. Take, for example, dragon fruit, or even prickly pear. The two might look alike at first glance, but they're actually each unique in their own way.

Though the two fruits may be cousins, the differences are myriad: They don't taste the same, their outer shells are different, they're not quite from the same region, prickly pear seeds are hard to eat, and they're not the same size. The list could go on — let's first take a look at what makes dragon fruit unique.