Use Hollowed-Out Dragon Fruit Skin As A Decorative Dessert Bowl

There are over 2,000 types of fruit that grow on planet Earth, but it seems like we only enjoy a handful of them. As much as we love quintessential fruits like apples, oranges, and grapes, there is a whole world of juicy, antioxidant-rich, and candy-flavored fruits worth exploring. One of the lesser-enjoyed but still widely accessible fruits available in the United States is dragon fruit. What makes this fruit so unique isn't just its mystical name and flavor, but also its pink, spiky exterior that can double as a decorative dessert bowl.

Using dragon fruit skin as a dessert bowl can add a visually stunning and eco-friendly touch to the presentation of your favorite sweet treats. It's a biodegradable vessel, so it's perfect for parties and large gatherings where you don't want to wash a massive load of dishes. Goodbye, single-use plastics, and hello environmentally-friendly dessert bowls. Plus, the vibrant magenta and yellow hues of the fruit's skin create an appealing backdrop for colorful desserts, while simultaneously imparting the sweets with a subtle, fruity aroma — functional beauty for the win! Dragon fruit skin is also perfectly edible, and actually offers a host of vitamins, antioxidants, and fibers. Just be sure to wash the fruit thoroughly before using the skin as a bowl, especially if you plan to eat it afterward.